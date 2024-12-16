22nd Chennai International Film Festival hosting 7 Iranian films

TEHRAN-Seven films from Iran are present at the 22nd Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF), which is underway in Chennai, India.

This year’s edition of the festival, which was launched on December 12, hosts two Iranian films in the World Cinema Competition section and five films in the World Cinema section, which is non-competitive, IRNA reported.

“In the Arms of the Tree” directed by Babak Khajehpasha and “Sima’s Unfinished Narration” by Alireza Samadi are vying for the main award in the World Cinema Competition section among 10 other films.

Iran’s submission to the 2025 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category, “In the Arms of the Tree” depicts Kimia and Farid, who have been married for 12 years. A complex crisis in their life destroys the beautiful world of their children, children who know nothing but simplicity and kindness in life.

In “Sima’s Unfinished Narration,” Dr. Arash Samin, one of the prominent professors in the field of sociology, lives a calm and peaceful life with his doctor wife and young daughter. But the publication of a picture of him in cyberspace puts his personal and family life on a new path.

The five Iranian films in the World Cinema section include “Captain” by Mohammad Hamzei, “Fragrant” by Hadi Moghadamdoost, “Hook” by Hossein Rigi, “The Old Bachelor” by Oktay Baraheni, and “In the Land of Brothers” by Raha Amirafzali and Alireza Ghasemi.

The story of “Captain” follows an 11-year-old boy named Isa, who possesses an unwavering belief that he will soon be playing for the Iran national football team. Despite the numerous challenges he faces, nothing can dampen his confidence or determination. Isa’s resolve remains strong, even though he resides in the cancer ward of a hospital, where each day brings the harsh realities of his illness. As he endures one round of treatment after another, which weakens his body, Isa’s dream of becoming a football star continues to fuel his spirit.

In “Fragrant,” a deeply struggling and hesitant individual faces a profound confrontation with both the complexities of his own existence and the weight of his responsibilities. Burdened by inner turmoil and uncertainty, he grapples with the demands and expectations placed upon him, navigating the difficult path between personal desires and the obligations that life imposes. This internal conflict leads him to question his choices, his purpose, and the very essence of his identity.

“Hook” narrates the story of two Baloch brothers, both passionate athletes, determined to pursue their ambitious dreams in the world of sports. Driven by a shared vision of success, they navigate the challenges of their environment, striving to overcome obstacles and push beyond their limits. As they work relentlessly to achieve their goals, they face not only the pressures of competition but also the societal and personal hurdles that come with their pursuit of excellence. Together, they embark on a journey of determination, perseverance, and hope, aiming to make a lasting impact in their respective sports while supporting each other along the way.

“The Old Bachelor” depicts two middle-aged brothers who live with their bullying father. A man prone to rages and driven by chauvinism, the father’s abusiveness found his second wife leaving him. Now he picks on his eldest son, while the younger sibling fantasizes about ways to get rid of his father. When the man rents out the flat above to a young woman, with intentions of marrying her, the woman’s attraction to the older son slowly pushes this profoundly damaged family to breaking point.

In “In the Land of Brothers,” three members of an Afghan family flee to Iran as refugees, seeking safety and a fresh start. Unbeknownst to them, their journey to find a sense of belonging and stability will stretch across decades, filled with resilience, challenges, and the unrelenting hope of finally feeling “at home.”

The Chennai International Film Festival provides a common platform for the film fraternity to show its expression through films; understand other cultures and project the excellence of this art form; contribute to the understanding and appreciation of film cultures of the different nations in the context of the social and cultural ethos; and promote friendship and cooperation among peoples of the world.

The festival has been organized since 2003. It showcases international as well as Indian feature films. In the ongoing edition, a total of 123 films chosen from 50 countries will be screened by the end of the festival that will run until December 19.

