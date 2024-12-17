ESCAP, ESCWA to drive United Nations efforts on sand and dust storms

TEHRAN — At the 16th Conference of the Parties (COP16) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Riyadh, the Asian and Pacific Centre for the Development of Disaster Information Management (APDIM) of ESCAP and the Arab Centre for Climate Change Policies (ACCCP) of ESCWA took over the co-chairship of the UN Coalition on Combating Sand and Dust Storms.

They shed light on the global fight against sand and dust storms (SDS). By co-hosting two side events, APDIM and ACCCP highlighted the importance of regional collaboration and multi-sectoral approaches in addressing the devastating impacts of SDS.

On December 10, the side event “Resilient Actions and Commitments for Combating Sand and Dust Storms” brought together representatives from various countries, including Iran, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia, as well as the World Bank and numerous UN agencies. Discussions focused on advancing forecasting capabilities, improving governance, addressing public health risks, and developing resilience strategies.

Notably, the event featured the official handover of the Coalition’s leadership from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to ESCAP/APDIM and ESCWA/ACCCP, reaffirming the Coalition’s commitment to cross-regional collaboration and global partnerships.

On December 11, the event “Fostering Interregional Collaboration on Sand and Dust Storms” highlighted SDS as a transboundary issue requiring joint action across different subregions. The session explored regional priorities, challenges, and future strategies. Experts and policymakers from Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia shared insights into national efforts while reflecting on opportunities for interregional cooperation. The discussions also set the stage for an upcoming series of interregional dialogues on SDS, planned for 2025.

Both events at COP 16 served as a prelude to the goals of the UN Decade on Combating Sand and Dust Storms (2025–2034). This Decade, launched by the UN General Assembly in July 2024, emphasizes building resilience, promoting adaptation, and enhancing mitigation efforts globally.

As co-chairs of the Coalition, ESCAP and ESCWA are poised to lead these efforts by fostering dialogue, advancing solutions, and strengthening partnerships. Their collaborative approach reflects the recognition that SDS—exacerbated by climate change, deforestation, and land degradation—demands coordinated and sustained global action.