Sixth Iran-Kuwait consular commission meeting successfully concludes in Tehran

TEHRAN – The sixth session of the joint consular commission between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Persian Gulf State of Kuwait was successfully concluded in Tehran.

The meeting, held Monday evening, was attended by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary, and Expatriates Affairs, Vahid Jalalzadeh, and Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs, Ambassador Aziz Al-Daihani.

Jalalzadeh announced the successful conclusion of the meeting via a post on the X social media platform. The discussions took place at the Consular Office of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and included participation from diplomatic staff of both nations. The focus of the Iran-Kuwait meeting remained on consular affairs of mutual interest to the two countries.

This meeting marks the sixth time the two countries have convened this joint consular commission. Jalalzadeh's participation in this meeting follows his recent visits to neighboring Iraq and Turkey, where he also engaged in similar bilateral joint consular gatherings.

