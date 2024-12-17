West pursues illegitimate interests under pretexts of freedom, women’s rights: Leader

TEHRAN – In a gathering with thousands of Iranian women from different walks of life, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei criticized Western perspectives on women's rights, explaining that capitalist nations use them as a façade to serve their political and illegitimate interests.

"Capitalism and the politicians aligned with it, by controlling the world's influential media and through dishonesty and lies, conceal their criminal and corrupt motives for interfering in and manipulating women’s affairs worldwide, all for gaining illegitimate profits, under the guise of a philosophical and humanitarian theory,” the Leader said on Tuesday.

The Leader viewed dishonesty and hypocrisy as hallmarks of Western colonialism and capitalism. He highlighted the historical context of women's labor, highlighting that the recruitment of women into factories was framed as a pursuit of freedom and independence, yet served primarily to satisfy industries' demands for low-wage workers. "This is a clear example of hypocrisy," he stated, asserting that such practices are rooted in a long tradition of colonial exploitation.

Drawing parallels to historical injustices, Ayatollah Khamenei recalled the slogan for freedom for American slaves two centuries ago which ultimately aimed to shift enslaved individuals from southern plantations to northern factories. "Today, too, behind Western states’ feminist slogans and calls for women's freedom and rights lie inhumane and political objectives," he warned, noting that while some of these motives are apparent, others may only become evident over time.

The Leader emphasized the importance of promoting Islamic teachings regarding women, urging society to embrace and understand these principles. "We must instill this logic in society and act accordingly," he declared, acknowledging that significant efforts have been made since the Iranian Revolution to address women's issues within an Islamic framework.

Ayatollah Khamenei holds annual meetings with Iranian women on the birth anniversary of Lady Fatimah (PBUH), the esteemed daughter of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

‘Israel will be uprooted’

Elsewhere in his remarks, The Leader of the Islamic Revolution highlighted regional issues, the endeavors of the Resistance, and the situation in Syria. He pointed out that the actions taken in Syria, coupled with the crimes committed by the Zionist regime and the United States, bolstered by support from other entities, have led enemies to mistakenly believe that the Resistance Movement had been defeated. However, he emphasized that this is a grave mistake on their part.

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that the spirit of Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah and Yahya Sinwar lives on. "Their bodies have left, but martyrdom has not erased them from existence. Their spirit and ideas remain, and their path continues,” he stated.

Referring to the steadfastness of Gaza against the daily attacks of the Zionists and the ongoing resistance in Lebanon, the Leader stated, “The Zionist regime believes it is preparing itself by way of Syria to surround and eliminate Hezbollah in Lebanon, but it is Israel that will be uprooted.”

He emphasized Iran's steadfastness in standing alongside the Palestinian fighters and the Mujahideen of Hezbollah, reaffirming the nation's dedication to providing ongoing support and assistance. He expressed hope that the day will come when the fighters will see the evil enemy getting trampled under their feet.

Also, during his speech, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution elucidated the character of Lady Fatimah (PBUH). “It is remarkable and extraordinary that a young woman can attain such a spiritual and celestial identity, to the extent that, as narrated by both Shias and Sunnis, her anger represents the anger of God, and her satisfaction reflects the pleasure of the Almighty,” he remarked.

Ayatollah Khamenei described some of the unique qualities of Lady Fatimah (PBUH) as “comforting the Prophet (PBUH) during difficult times”, “accompanying the Commander of the Faithful in jihad”, “engaging in worship in such a way that captivated the angels”, “delivering eloquent, articulate, and fiery sermons”, and “raising Imam Hassan, Imam Hussain and Lady Zainab (PBUH).” He further added that Lady Fatimah Zahra’s childhood, youth, marriage, and life all serve as the highest, most beautiful models that represent the pinnacle of a Muslim woman.