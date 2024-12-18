Al Jazeera analysis: Israeli institutions received $250m from EU despite outrage over Gaza war

As Israel began its war of genocide on Gaza on October 7, 2023, the European Union’s position was immediately clear.

“Israel has a right to defend itself – today and in the days to come,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen posted on X, alongside an image of her office’s headquarters lit up with Israel’s flag. “The European Union stands with Israel.”

Israel has since been placed on trial for genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague and its leaders have been indicted by the International Criminal Court (ICC). Yet the EU continues to partner with Israeli institutions under its “Horizon” scheme, a program that funds research and innovation.

Data collected by the European Commission and analyzed by Al Jazeera shows that since October 7 last year, the EU has awarded Israeli institutions more than 238 million euros ($250m), including 640,000 euros ($674,000) to Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), a top aerospace and aviation manufacturer supplying the Israeli army.