Grossi repeated claims about JCPOA

TEHRAN - In a note, Farhikhtegan discussed the repeated claims of Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, against Iran and said: Grossi claimed, "The philosophy of the initial JCPOA agreement can be used as a basis, but the agreement itself is no longer necessary".

After taking office, the Democratic Joe Biden administration condemned the unilateral action of the former president of his country for quitting Iran’s nuclear deal with the 5+1 group. However, Biden has continued the maximum pressure policies of his predecessor, Donald Trump. In fact, experience has shown that despite the claims of prioritizing diplomacy, the White House does not have the necessary will to decide to return to the JCPOA and compensate for the failed policy of Trump's administration against Iran. According to Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, JCPOA can no longer be revived in its current form, and parts of it must be reformed and new negotiations must be held. Since reforming the 2015 nuclear agreement will not be an easy task, the Islamic Republic of Iran will make every effort in this field.

Hamshahri: Turkey’s reasons for backing terror groups in Syria

In an interview with Ehsan Movahedian, an expert on Caucasus issues, Hamshahri dealt with Turkey's support for the HTS and other armed groups in Syria. He said: One of the reasons for Turkey's support for terrorist groups in Syria was to deal a blow to the Axis of Resistance. Turkey believed that if the sensitive and transit routes of Syria, which connect Iran to Iraq and then to Syria and Lebanon, are cut Iran will no longer have land access to Lebanon and, therefore, the economic corridors connecting Iran to Syria and Lebanon will be closed. Iran was interested in creating a transit corridor from its southern ports to Iraq and then to Latakia port. However, with the recent events in Syria, the possibility of establishing such a corridor will decrease. Another reason for Turkey's military movements in Syria is to gain concessions from Russia in the Caucasus and to get concessions from Iran. Also, with these military movements, Turkey will have the upper hand in normalizing relations with the Zionist regime after a cease-fire in Gaza.

Ettelaat: BRICS challenges the dollar

In a commentary, Ettelaat addressed the issue of BRICS and its moves to set aside the dollar in international trade. It wrote: The countries that make up BRICS are an informal group of emerging economies that hope to increase their influence in the new world order. For more than a decade, the BRICS countries have sought to reduce the dominance of the U.S. dollar in international trade. However, pessimists say these ambitions are not achievable. Iran has long believed in the emergence of a multipolar world and wants to challenge the world order led by the United States. Therefore, Iran considers BRICS a tool for its desired new world order. Despite Iran's membership in regional organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union, and BRICS, the issue of the devaluation of national currency against the dollar has not yet been resolved. This is a long process related to the process of improving the economic-political structure, which is hoped to be achieved in the not-so-distant future.

Etemad: Iran will protect its interests in Syria

In an explanation, Etemad addressed the current situation in Syria and Iran's approach toward the ongoing developments in the country. The paper said: Foreign publications claim that Iran will probably interact with the new leaders of Syria to ensure its basic security interests. Some security experts analyze that this approach may be part of the efforts to form a new consensus with the aim of a common understanding of the threats related to Israel. In this regard, it is also speculated that the expansion of Israel's occupation in Syria may end up in Iran's favor over time, because in this case, Tehran will probably try to use the networks of supporters it has built over the decades to design alternative logistical routes through Syria. Iran may also eventually conclude that establishing a relationship with groups such as the Syrian Kurds can help the country reduce Turkish influence and, at the same time, create pressure on the new rulers of Damascus.