Iran end year unchanged in FIFA ranking

TEHRAN – Iran football team finished 2024 year unchanged at No. 18 in the FIFA ranking.

Japan maintained their position as Asia's top side, with the top 10 staying unchanged following the latest ranking released on Thursday.

The biggest movers were Vietnam, who improved two spots to occupy 114th with Hong Kong, China moving up a rung to 155th in the world rankings.

Japan stayed at 15th while Iran are second at 18th, while Korea Republic (23), Australia (26) and Qatar (48th) completing the top five.

Argentina signed off the year in top spot ahead of France, with Spain, the European champion, completing the podium.

There were only limited changes in the rankings published on Thursday with just 21 international matches taking place since the previous standings were released in November.

The next edition of the FIFA Men’s World Ranking will be published on 3 April 2025.