Mehdi Rahmati steps down as Havadar coach

TEHRAN – Mehdi Rahmati parted company with Havadar football club following poor results in the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL).

Havadar lost to Nassaji 1-0 in Tehran on Friday.

Rahmati had been named as Havadar coach in July but failed to meet the expectations.

Havadar, headed by Rahmati, sit 16th in the 16-team table with eight points out of 13 matches.

Rahmati had replaced Masoud Shojaei in the Tehran-based football club.