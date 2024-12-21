TCCIMA to host Eurasia trade exhibition, conference in Feb. 2025

TEHRAN - The Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA), in collaboration with the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO), will hold the third Eurasia Trade Exhibition and Conference from February 22 to 25, 2025, at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

Announcing the event, Mahmoud Najafi Arab, head of TCCIMA, highlighted the chamber's ongoing efforts to advance trade relations between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and to facilitate the legal and policy frameworks necessary for such cooperation.

Speaking to TCCIMA’s public relations office, Najafi Arab explained that the event, organized in partnership with Pars Karen Trade Management Company and with official authorization from the TPO, aims to strengthen ties with member countries of the EAEU, including Armenia, Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

“Considering that Iran’s accession to the EAEU is being reviewed by the parliaments of the member states and the two sides also signed a preferential trade agreement in December 2023, which covers 87 percent of the region’s traded goods, we anticipate significant opportunities for boosting trade and economic exchanges,” Najafi Arab said.

He added that the agreement aims to eliminate trade barriers, create a shared market, and harmonize customs and financial policies among EAEU countries.

Najafi Arab also emphasized the transformative potential of transitioning the agreement to a free trade framework and the strategic importance of Iran’s membership in the union as a gateway to expanded regional economic collaboration.

The official further noted that this year’s event builds upon the chamber’s successful initiatives in promoting economic diplomacy, such as two specialized conferences held in 2020 and 2022 and active participation in this year’s EAEU annual summit in Armenia.

“These efforts underscore the EAEU’s effectiveness as a global economic structure and its role in granting Iranian businesses access to extensive markets and unparalleled opportunities,” he stated. He further encouraged leveraging this platform for knowledge exchange, establishing new commercial ties, and enhancing Iranian firms’ competitiveness within the union.

The upcoming four-day conference will feature discussions on enhancing trade exchanges, fostering joint investments, improving industrial cooperation, and expanding the export of Iranian goods. Distinguished guests, including representatives of chambers of commerce, government officials, and economic experts from EAEU countries, are expected to attend.

In addition, the event will host trade delegations from EAEU member states and include matchmaking sessions, organized by Pars Karen Trade Management, to connect Iranian businesses directly with potential partners and clients.

Najafi Arab concluded by expressing confidence that the event will offer Iranian traders and businesses critical insights into the EAEU’s regulatory framework and economic potential, paving the way for a new era of bilateral cooperation.

EF/MA