Iranian envoy promotes cooperation in talks with Sweden FM

TEHRAN – The Iranian ambassador to Stockholm, Hojatollah Faghani, has met with Sweden's Foreign Minister, Maria Malmer Stenergard, to discuss avenues for expanding cooperation and addressing regional developments.

During the meeting on Friday, both sides explored ways to deepen diplomatic and economic ties while emphasizing the importance of constructive dialogue on matters of mutual interest.

Hojatollah Faghani officially assumed his role as the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Sweden last month. His appointment was marked by a formal ceremony at the Royal Palace in Stockholm on November 15, where he presented his credentials to King Carl XVI Gustaf.

During his audience with the King, Ambassador Faghani highlighted the 400-year history of friendship and cooperation between Iran and Sweden. The discussion touched on potential areas of collaboration in various fields, reflecting the enduring bond between the two nations. The ambassador also outlined his priorities and key initiatives for strengthening ties during his tenure.