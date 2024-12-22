Heart mobile clinic to be launched in deprived areas

TEHRAN –Barekat Charity Foundation is planning to inaugurate a heart mobile clinic in deprived areas to conduct cardiovascular screenings.

The project aims to improve health infrastructure by providing health-oriented services as well as supportive services in prevention and treatment sectors utilizing mobile clinic services, IRNA quoted.

Barekat Charity Foundation has so far constructed and equipped 20 hospitals with over 1,700 beds, as well as 275 medical centers in deprived areas. A group of volunteers including general practitioners, specialists, dentists, as well as heart and brain surgeons are offering services to the patients in these centers.

Currently, the country’s biggest mobile hospital, with 92 beds, is located in Khuzestan province.

Over the past Iranian calendar year (March 2023-March 2024), it was dispatched to several deprived areas and provided health services to more than 70,000 people.

Regarding the high cost of cancer treatment and the significance of early diagnosis of the disease, Barekat Charity Foundation has already started the cancer screening project in less privileged areas.

It has also allocated some 1.5 billion rilas (around 2,000 dollars) for the treatment of people in deprived areas.

A total of 2,000 patients, who have been diagnosed with cancer, in these areas are receiving treatment.

