Courageous Syrian youth will expel Zionists from Syria: Leader

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei discussed the situation in Syria, Iran’s regional strategy, and the future of West Asia during a meeting with religious eulogists on the occasion of the birthday anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA), the beloved daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on Sunday.

During the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei described Lady Fatimah Zahra as a perfect role model for all humanity in “rising for the truth, perseverance, courage, frankness, and strength in reasoning and argumentation.”

Ayatollah Khamenei pointed to the failure of the Zionist regime to achieve any of its goals in its efforts to destroy Hamas and Hezbollah Resistance movements, stating, “The honorable nations of the region, by divine grace, will uproot this ominous regime and create a better tomorrow for the region.”

Addressing the situation in Syria, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said: “A group of rioters, with the help and planning of foreign governments, managed to exploit Syria’s internal weaknesses to plunge the country into chaos.”

He reiterated his earlier remarks about the United States’ dual strategy for regional countries, which involves either “establishing a dictatorial regime that is submissive toward them” or, if that fails, “fomenting unrest in the country.”

“Their plans in Syria led to unrest and chaos, and now the United States, the Zionist regime, and their allies feeling victorious, have resorted to extravagant claims and nonsensical talk, like the followers of the devil.”

Ayatollah Khamenei also cited a statement by an American official about “providing assistance and support to anyone causing unrest in Iran” as an example of the enemies’ boastful rhetoric and added: “The Iranian nation with their strong steps will trample underfoot any U.S. mercenary who accepts this role.”

Reacting to the Zionist entity’s boastful claims of victory, he asked: “Is it a victory to kill over forty thousand women and children with bombs but fail to achieve even one of your declared objectives at the start of the war?”

“Have you destroyed Hamas or freed your captives in Gaza? Despite martyring a great leader like Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, have you managed to eliminate Hezbollah in Lebanon?” he added.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution described the Resistance in the region, including Hezbollah, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad, as alive and thriving. "Therefore, you have not won; rather, you have been defeated," he stated while addressing the Zionists.

He attributed the Zionist advance into Syrian territory and the occupation of some areas to the lack of resistance, even from a single soldier. “This unimpeded movement is not a victory, of course. Without a doubt, the proud, brave, Syrian youth will drive you out of there, he remarked.

The third point articulated by Ayatollah Khamenei regarding regional developments addressed the psychological and propaganda warfare against Iran, with claims of losing proxy forces within the region.

Emphasizing that the Islamic Republic does not have proxies, he stated, “Yemen, Hezbollah, Hamas, and the PIJ are fighting because they have faith, and the power of faith has brought them to the Resistance field.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution underscored that if the Islamic Republic ever wishes to take action, it will not need proxy forces. “Faithful and honorable men in Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon, Palestine, and, God willing, soon in Syria, are fighting against oppression and the crimes of the imposed Zionist regime. The Islamic Republic is also fighting, and by God's will, we will remove this regime from the region,” he added

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that creating opportunities from the depths of threats depends on vigilance, a sense of responsibility, and fulfilling one’s duties. He asserted that the future of the region will be better tomorrow than it is today. “We predict that a strong, honorable group will also emerge in Syria, as today’s youth in Syria have nothing left to lose. Their schools, universities, homes, and streets are fraught with insecurity. Therefore, they must stand firmly against those who orchestrate and perpetuate this insecurity and strive to overcome them,” he stated.