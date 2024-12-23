Tehran hosting intl. printing, packaging, related machinery exhibit
December 23, 2024 - 18:8
TEHRAN- The 31st International Printing, Packaging and Related Machinery Exhibition of Iran (IPP) kicked off at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Monday.
As reported, the four-day event is hosting 450 Iranian and foreign participants.
As announced by the deputy industry, mining and trade minister, the value of the export from the printing and packaging sector stands at $400 million per annum.
MA
Leave a Comment