Tehran to host Iran Health Expo 2025 in April

TEHRAN –The 26th international exhibition of medical, dental, pharmaceutical, and laboratory equipment (Iran Health Expo 2025) is scheduled to be held in Tehran from April 19 to 22.

As the most important exhibition in the health sector in the region, Iran Health Expo 2025 will bring together leading healthcare professionals and companies, providing a great opportunity for domestic and international firms to showcase their latest achievements and boost their cooperation.

Several technical tours will be held on the sidelines of the exhibition to feature the health-oriented products of the knowledge-based companies to potential clients and help them expand their markets.

Iran Health aims to develop health technologies in the country, enhance the global competitiveness of Iranian knowledge-based companies in markets, expand the exports of knowledge-based and technological firms in the health sector, and form domestic and foreign technological consortia in Iran and global markets.

Sharing experiences of health technology development as well as attracting foreign investment in the field of health are among other important goals of holding the exhibition.

Iran Health expo will showcase the country’s latest products and achievements in the fields of biomedical engineering, pharmacology, mobile medical applications, hospital beds, respiratory medications, pediatric medical equipment, ophthalmic supplies, orthopedic equipment, pharmaceuticals, home care products, remote therapy, physiotherapy, surgical and medical emergency equipment, sonography and endoscopy, medical applications, electrical equipment, beauty products, and plastic surgery.

Over 600 companies attended the 25th edition of the exhibition which focused on emerging manufacturing and knowledge-based companies and startups in the medical equipment industry.

Over 60 countries import Iranian medical equipment

On January 13, the head of Iran’s Union of Medical Equipment Manufacturers and Exporters said that medical equipment worth around $20 million is exported to more than 60 countries annually.

More than 70 percent of medical equipment and 100 percent of normal hospital beds are domestically made, IRNA quoted Abdolreza Yaqoubzadeh as saying.

Also, over 95 percent of specific ICU and CCU beds and more than 85 percent of operating room medical equipment such as anesthesia machines and other equipment are manufactured with cutting-edge technology in the country, he added.

Yaqoubzadeh went on to say that the country’s need for medical equipment production is three to four billion dollars per year, some one billion dollars of which is imported.

Some 600 medical equipment companies are active in the country, producing around 99 percent of the medicine supplied to the domestic market.

Medical equipment manufacturers in the country produce and supply over 10,000 types of medical equipment to domestic and foreign markets. Now, various pieces of laboratory equipment are manufactured at prices much lower than the same foreign products.

On May 12, Ahmad Moslemi, a health ministry official, said with 50 percent of medical devices being domestically manufactured, Iran holds the first place in West Asia for producing medical equipment both in terms of quantity and diversity, Iranian-made medical devices worth around $50 million are exported to 40 countries annually, IRNA quoted Moslemi as saying.

Moreover, the official said, the number of products has increased fourfold. Equipment such as implants as well as advanced medical devices are manufactured in the country as well.

In addition, the country’s medical centers have been equipped with some 15,000 new hospital beds have been added to with 90 percent of the equipment produced locally, Moslemi added.

