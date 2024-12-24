Iran to unveil its first AI-equipped oil well next year

TEHRAN- Iran’s vice president for science and technology said that the country will unveil its first oil well equipped with the artificial intelligence (AI) next year.

Hossein Afshin made the announcement in a ceremony to unveil the country's first oil WRFM (Well Reservoir and Facility Management) center on Tuesday.

“Today, with the unveiling of the country's first oil WRFM center, a fundamental step has been taken to pass commercial intelligence and enter artificial intelligence in oil sector”, the official underscored.

Next year, the country's first oil well that will be equipped with artificial intelligence will be unveiled in the Sepehr and Jofeyr oil fields, he further announced.

According to him, the country's first smart refinery is also being prepared in Qeshm Island in the south of Iran.

The vice president for science, technology and knowledge-based economy pointed to the need to pay attention to the introduction of artificial intelligence into the oil industry, said: "In order to achieve artificial intelligence, we need to achieve commercial intelligence first."

“We are opening one of the most important business intelligences”, he said, adding that artificial intelligence will be added to this center in the next year to provide the needed solutions.

Stating that this is a big project in the country, he said such projects are carried out in neighboring countries using the power of international companies, but in Iran it was done with domestic power.

MA