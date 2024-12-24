Jolfa: a journey through UNESCO heritage and nature’s splendor

JOLFA – A photographer’s paradise, the Jolfa region, settled in the northwest corner of East Azarbaijan province, is a treasure trove of natural wonders, historical landmarks, and cultural heritage.

Iran’s Jolfa is separated by the Aras River from its namesake, Julfa, formerly Jugha, a city that serves as the capital of the Julfa District in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan.

Jolfa is a must-see destination for travelers seeking an authentic and multifaceted experience as it boasts three UNESCO World Heritage destinations; the Saint Stepanos Monastery, its neighboring Chupan Chapel, and Khajeh Nazar Caravanserai.

In addition, the region is home to the Aras UNESCO Global Geopark, a realm of geological diversity and breathtaking beauty, which spans an impressive 1,670 square kilometers.

The Jolfa region, which was once submerged beneath ancient seas, is now a haven for fossils, tectonic structures, and various sedimentary and igneous rocks. The geopark’s mountainous terrain and its plethora of geological phenomena make it a prime destination for geotourism.

Stepping into various geosites, I was struck by its pristine landscapes and the stories embedded in its ancient formations. Those are not only scientific treasures but also artistic masterpieces sculpted by nature over millennia. From the rugged cliffs to serene valleys, every corner invites exploration and introspection. The Aras region’s commitment to preserving its natural heritage while fostering educational and recreational opportunities is truly commendable.

Saint Stepanos Monastery: a testament to faith and architecture

Located in a tranquil landscape, the ancient Saint Stepanos Monastery is a masterpiece of architecture and a beacon of spiritual history.

Dating back to the 9th century, this UNESCO-listed site has withstood the test of time, bearing witness to centuries of cultural and religious evolution.

Walking through the monastery’s intricate stone arches and gazing at its towering dome, I felt an overwhelming sense of reverence. The blend of Persian and Armenian architectural elements is evident in every detail, from the ornate carvings to the robust walls that have protected this sacred space for centuries.

Visiting Saint Stepanos is more than a historical journey; it is a spiritual experience that connects visitors to a profound legacy of faith.

Chupan Chapel: a hidden jewel of serenity

The Chapel of Chupan (“Shepherd’s Chapel”) is a humble yet captivating structure that once served as a place of worship for local shepherds.

Located inside an impressive geosite rich with rare fossils and bizarre-shaped stones, the chapel with its unassuming façade, offers a stark contrast to the grandeur of Saint Stepanos.

Exploring the chapel, I was enchanted by its simplicity and the stories it holds. The chapel’s location near the Aras River adds to its charm, making it a peaceful retreat for those seeking comfort and a connection to the past.

The Saint Stepanos Monastery and Chupan Chapel are part of the Armenian Monastic Ensembles of Iran, a UNESCO World Heritage ensemble located in the West Azarbaijan and East Azarbaijan provinces of Iran. This ensemble consists of three groups of Armenian churches, established between the 7th and 16th centuries CE.

Khajeh Nazar caravanserai: a testament to Jolfa’s strategic location on the Silk Roads

Above a bend in the Aras River, this beautifully restored caravanserai offers stunning views of rugged red mountains and stretches across the historical river.

It is one of the 999 caravanserais constructed across Iran upon the order of Shah Abbas the Great, the fifth Safavid monarch of Iran from 1588 to 1629.

The three-portico caravanserai is among the 52 Iranian caravanserais collectively recognized as the Persian Caravanserai on UNESCO’s World Heritage list.

Stepping inside its cozy walls, it’s easy to imagine the vibrant scenes of yesteryear: merchants haggling over prices, sharing tales of their arduous journeys, and resting while their camels contentedly munch on hay.

Beyond UNESCO sites: Jolfa’s enchanting attractions

Jolfa’s allure extends far beyond its UNESCO-recognized landmarks. The region’s natural beauty and rich history create an ambiance of experiences for every type of traveler:

Iron Bridge: a symbol of bravery and patriotism

Pol-e Ahani (“Iron Bridge”), along with the tombs of the Second World War’s borderline martyrs, is located on the bank of the Aras River at the zero-point borderline between Iran and Nakhichevan.

In 1941, during the Allied invasion of Iran, three courageous border guards defended this critical point. When the Russian Army approached the bridge, the only crossing over the fast-flowing Aras River, these soldiers held their ground for two days. Familiar with the bridge’s layout, they resisted the well-equipped Russian forces, successfully delaying their advance for 48 hours. The Russian Army, unable to use artillery for fear of destroying the essential crossing, ultimately overcame the defenders, who sacrificed their lives in the process.

Visitors to the Jolfa region may pay homage to these heroic soldiers by visiting their tombs and busts, a poignant reminder of their patriotism and sacrifice.

Constructed in 1913 by the Tabriz-Jolfa Railroad Company, the Iron Bridge spans 110 meters in length and 5.5 meters in width. This suspension bridge is designed to adapt to temperature changes, expanding and contracting during cold and hot seasons.

Aabshar-e Asiab-e Kharabeh (“Ruined Mill Waterfall”)

This cascading wonder is nestled in a lush, green valley, offering a serene escape and a perfect spot for nature enthusiasts.

The waterfall’s moss-covered rocks and pristine waters create an idyllic setting for relaxation and photography.

Kordasht complex

A historical site that encapsulates the architectural grandeur of the Safavid and Qajar eras. Its gorgeous bathhouse and centuries-old fortifications provide a glimpse into the opulence of past Iranian empires.

The stronghold served as the pivotal base for Abbas Mirza during the turbulent Russo-Persian Wars of the 19th century. Just a stone’s throw from the fortress lies the Kordasht Bathhouse, a striking example of Persian ingenuity and luxury.

Golfrij Ecomuseum

The Golfrij Ecomuseum is located in a village of the same name, near Jolfa. It features taxidermied animals, travertine stones, fossils dating back millions of years, as well as historical documents and antique tools.

In the courtyard, you will find stone rams, which, in Azerbaijani culture during the Ilkhanid era, served as gravestones for heroes and brave commanders. It also houses donated ancient books, texts, and artifacts excavated from the region. In the corridor, tall spiral tools, historically used for oil extraction, are on display.

Though the museum remains relatively obscure, its collection of fossils offers a delightful experience for visitors.

Additionally, the ecomuseum features local bread baked in traditional ovens and a variety of local dishes prepared and served on-site.

The Golfrij Ecomuseum provides a valuable glimpse into the lifestyle and heritage of the region’s people from past centuries.

Border bazaars and multi-story malls

For those who love shopping, there are some border bazaars and multi-story malls where visitors can find an array of goods, from local handicrafts to international products.

Getting to Jolfa: accessibility and convenience

Reaching Jolfa from Tabriz is a journey filled with scenic views and cultural insights. Travelers can choose from multiple modes of transportation, including private cars, buses, and trains. The railway connection, offering two daily departures, is particularly charming, allowing passengers to enjoy the picturesque landscapes along the way.

A call to adventure

Jolfa is a destination that beckons travelers with its harmonious blend of history, nature, and culture. Whether you are exploring the fossil-rich terrains of the Aras Geopark, marveling at the architectural splendor of Saint Stepanos, Chupan Chapel, or Khajeh Nazar Caravanserai, Jolfa promises an unforgettable journey.

This region, where the echoes of ancient civilizations meet the vibrancy of modern life, is a testament to Iran’s enduring appeal as a land of wonders.

