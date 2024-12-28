Iran seeks UNESCO recognition for the art of mirror work in architecture

TEHRAN - Iran has submitted the dossier for “Ayeneh-kari in Iranian architecture” to UNESCO, aiming to inscribe this intricate art form on the Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

The announcement was made by Atousa Momeni, head of the Tehran Center for Intangible Heritage, who emphasized the cultural and historical significance of Ayeneh-kari as a hallmark of Iranian architecture, Mehr reported on Saturday.

A glimpse into Ayeneh-kari’s rich history

The origins of mirror-making in Iran date back 2,700 years to the Achaemenid era, when polished stones and metals were transformed into reflective surfaces.

These early mirrors laid the groundwork for Ayeneh-kari, a decorative art that flourished during the Safavid and Qajar periods. In these eras, mirrors were artistically cut into geometric and floral shapes, then meticulously arranged to adorn walls, ceilings, and columns of royal palaces, mosques, and mausoleums. Notable examples include the Chehel Sotun Palace in Isfahan and the Shams-ol-Emareh in Tehran, where the interplay of light and reflection creates a mesmerizing effect.

A national treasure on the global stage

Ayeneh-kari has transcended its origins in sacred and royal spaces, finding applications in modern architecture. In recent decades, it has adorned theaters, restaurants, and private residences, reflecting its evolving role in Iranian culture.

Momeni highlighted Iran’s proactive approach in submitting the dossier, noting that other nations, such as Portugal, have expressed interest in similar claims. “By registering Ayeneh-kari, we pave the way for other countries influenced by this art to join the initiative,” she stated.

The dossier now awaits review at the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, scheduled to take place in India next year.

A labor of love

Crafting Ayeneh-kari is a meticulous process that begins with designing intricate patterns inspired by Persian aesthetics. Artisans then cut mirrors into precise shapes, embedding them into plastered surfaces to form dazzling mosaics. These reflective works are imbued with symbolic meanings, often associated with divine light and spiritual illumination, enhancing the grandeur and serenity of the spaces they adorn.

