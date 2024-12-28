Resistance is an enduring ideology, not bound to worldly measures: Iran DM

TEHRAN – Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh has reiterated that Resistance is not just a tactical approach but a deeply rooted ideology and school of thought.

Speaking on Friday at the commemoration of the first anniversary of Seyyed Razi Mousavi’s martyrdom, a military advisor, Nasirzadeh honored Mousavi and General Qassem Soleimani as emblematic figures of conscious sacrifice.

Nasirzadeh drew attention to the atrocities in Gaza, where over 50,000 people have been killed by the Israeli regime. He affirmed that Resistance martyrs willingly chose their path, rejecting the notion that their sacrifices were forced or accidental.

Addressing critics questioning the relevance of Resistance in light of recent events, Nasirzadeh dismissed claims that the movement has weakened. “Resistance is an enduring ideology rooted in the legacy of Karbala, and it cannot be understood or measured by worldly standards,” he emphasized.

The defense minister firmly rejected assertions that Gaza’s Resistance has faltered, asserting that its steadfastness has thwarted the Zionist regime’s objectives.

“Resistance means standing for righteousness against the forces of falsehood. It is a powerful will that transcends material limitations and achieves the impossible,” he said.

Citing global protests against Zionist crimes in countries such as the U.S., South Africa, and East Asia, Nasirzadeh noted the growing international awareness of the resistance movement’s ideals. “The crimes of the Zionist regime are being exposed worldwide, thanks to the resilience of the Resistance,” he added.

He responded to suggestions that Iran could be targeted after Syria and Yemen, announcing upcoming military exercises to demonstrate Iran’s defensive and offensive capabilities.

“Our mission is clear: to build strength and stand prepared for any challenge,” he stated.