Why Resistance groups are not Iran's proxies

TEHRAN – "Iran's proxies," "Iran-backed groups," "the Iran Axis"—these are the convenient labels the Western media slaps on the Axis of Resistance, the forces in West Asia that are pushing back against U.S. presence and Israeli occupation.

But, especially in the last 16 months, this kind of language has been used as a tool to diminish the raw, real struggle of Resistance groups fighting for Palestinians, to invalidate their grave sacrifices for Gaza, and to reduce them to mere puppets of a foreign hand.

Axis of Resistance: a deeper look

The term "Axis of Resistance" is used in West Asia to describe an alliance of governments, movements, and organizations united by their opposition to Western hegemony and intervention, Israeli aggression and occupation of Palestine, and terrorist groups like ISIS and Al-Qaeda.

While the exact composition of the Axis of Resistance can be fluid, it is generally understood to include Iran, the Ansarullah-led Yemen, Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Palestine’s Hamas and Islamic Jihad, and Iraq's Islamic Resistance. Syria, under its ousted President Bashar al-Assad, was widely perceived to be a member of the Axis, though some analysts contend that while Damascus had strong links to the Resistance, it remained on the periphery. They cite Assad's decades-long policy of avoiding direct military confrontation with Israel as the reason why Syria wasn’t considered a key component of the Axis of Resistance.

The concept of resisting Western influence and domination is not new to the region. Parsa Najafi, a West Asia expert, explains, "The ideology of Resistance is deeply rooted, not a recent development. It has existed within each of these countries for decades, originating as far back as the beginnings of Western colonialism in West Asia.”

Najafi provides specific historical examples demonstrating this long-standing resistance. He notes that in Iraq “a notable fight against Western hegemony occurred in the 1920s when Iraqis from all walks of life and religions united against British occupation.” This uprising, known as the 1920 Iraqi Revolt, remains a significant event in the nation's modern history, highlighting a unified opposition to Western control and a strong desire for self-determination.

Similarly, in Lebanon, resistance against external forces took root well before the 1979 Iranian Revolution. Najafi points out, "The first movement against Israel was formed before the Islamic revolution, named Amal, meaning 'hope'." Amal considered opposition to Israel a core element of its identity. The late Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary-general of Hezbollah who was martyred by Israel in September, was a member of this group.

The situation in Yemen also reveals a history of resistance. "In Yemen," Najafi explains, "people had been fighting British and Saudi control since the last Zaidi Imam was overthrown by these two countries in 1962.”

The transformative influence of Iran

The 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran proved to be a transformative moment, reigniting existing anti-American and anti-Israeli sentiments across the region. The revolution's success in challenging U.S. influence served as a model, prompting these movements to examine Iran's ideological foundations, particularly its Islamic roots. This shared ideological framework became a unifying force, ultimately contributing to the formation of the Axis of Resistance.

Najafi clarifies, however, that “while Iran has undeniably pioneered modern anti-Western hegemony movements, it does not exert authority over other groups.” He emphasizes, "These groups share common goals and values, making it natural for Iran to provide assistance. For example, it is believed that Iran shared its expertise in missile and drone manufacturing with the Yemenis, who now make these weapons on their own and deploy them against Israel. However, the ultimate decisions about when, how, and whether to use these weapons remain solely with the Yemenis."

Labeling these Resistance movements as Iranian proxies undermines the legitimacy of their struggles against American and Israeli occupation and intervention. This tactic, frequently used by Western media, also seeks to create internal divisions within the countries associated with these movements. For instance, Iranians are led to believe they are being influenced by Lebanon, Palestine, and Yemen, while populations in those countries are told they are being controlled by Iran.

“The West’s ultimate goal is to prevent the unification of the Muslim world,” Najafi concludes.