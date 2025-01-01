Lapid calls Netanyahu’s cabinet “terrible, deranged”

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said if an election is called, “most of the coalition members” would not return to the cabinet after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had to leave his hospital bed to vote in a decisive budget law.

“We saw what happened here yesterday. A pale and weak prime minister and Ben Gvir makes fun of him in front of the nation … The one who needs to apologize to the citizens of Israel for the past two years and for not returning the kidnapped is the prime minister,” Lapid wrote on X.

“The one who needs to apologize to us is his extremist and deranged government. The one who needs to apologize to us is every member of the coalition who knows that he is giving his hand to the most terrible and failed government in Israeli history.”