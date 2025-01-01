National Housing Movement loan increased

TEHRAN- Iranian transport and urban development minister announced about the increase in the amount of loan for the National Housing Movement units.

Speaking in the meeting of the Supreme Housing Council, Farzaneh Sadeq also said: “We have progressed in the completion of the units and inaugurating them, and from now on we will continue at the same speed.”

The deputy minister for housing and construction at the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development has announced that President Masoud Pezeshkian has directed banks to finance the construction of 400,000 housing units under the National Housing Movement initiative.

Habib Taherkhani made the remarks in a special News Talk program focused on the government’s first Supreme Housing Council.

The National Housing Movement is one of the major policies of the government in the housing sector, and according to this policy, the construction of four million residential units is planned for four years.

It is one of the projects through which the government is trying to help low-income individuals in society become homeowners.

According to the plan, out of these four million residential units, 3.2 million units will be constructed in cities and 800,000 units in villages.

After the National Housing Action Plan (started in 2018), the National Housing Movement is the government’s second major program to provide affordable housing units for the low-income classes.

The operation for the construction of 209,212 residential units of the National Housing Movement began in February 2022.

MA