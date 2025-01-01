Tehran to host Iraqi PM next week

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry has announced that Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani is set to visit Tehran next week.

In a statement on Tuesday, Spokesperson Esmail Baqaei conveyed that Al Sudani will engage in discussions with high-ranking Iranian officials during his visit.

These talks are expected to focus on strengthening Tehran-Baghdad relations and exploring additional areas for cooperation.

Regional issues will also be a significant topic of conversation, Baqaei noted.

On Sunday, Al Sudani emphasized that Iraq's relationship with Iran is rooted in neighborly ties and shared interests.

“Iran is a country that has stood by Iraq, supporting its political process and aiding in the fight against terrorism,” he elaborated.

Over the past two decades, Iran and Iraq have cultivated strong ties across political, economic, cultural, and security sectors.

Their relationship is marked by significant agreements in trade, energy, and infrastructure projects.

The Iran-Iraq Joint Economic Cooperation Commission has been instrumental in enhancing economic ties, notably through initiatives like the Shalamcheh-Basra railway and collaboration in electricity and gas supply.

Iran has also played an important role in assisting Iraq's reconstruction following the U.S. invasion and has been pivotal in stabilizing the region against terrorist threats, particularly ISIS.

This support has been provided through Iranian military advisors assisting the Iraqi Resistance.

In mid-September 2024, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian made his first foreign visit to Iraq since taking office, a trip that lasted three days.

During his visit, he met with Iraqi leaders to discuss enhancing bilateral relations, focusing on trade, energy cooperation, and security initiatives, while expressing optimism about their future partnership.