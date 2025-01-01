'Election interference': US imposes fresh sanctions against Iran under new unfounded claims

TEHRAN – The United States has introduced sanctions against an entity it claims is linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), accusing it of attempting to meddle in the 2024 U.S. presidential elections.

The sanctions, announced by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Tuesday, target the Cognitive Design Production Center (CDPC), an entity claimed as a subsidiary of the IRGC.

According to OFAC, the CDPC orchestrated influence operations starting in 2023 to exacerbate divisions among the American electorate on behalf of the IRGC.

In a statement on its website, the Treasury alleged that the CDPC’s activities were part of broader efforts to undermine the integrity of the US electoral system.

Iran has consistently denied accusations of election interference in the United States and other countries. Washington meanwhile, has never provided evidence for its claims.

In August, Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations issued a strong rebuttal to similar claims made by the FBI and other U.S. intelligence agencies, which alleged Iranian involvement in cyberattacks targeting the campaigns of former President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Kamala Harris.

“These allegations are baseless and lack any credibility,” said the Iranian Mission in its statement. “The Islamic Republic of Iran has no intention or motivation to interfere in U.S. elections.” Iranian officials have repeatedly criticized U.S. sanctions, arguing that they are part of a broader strategy to pressure Tehran into making political and military concessions.

The OFAC also imposed sanctions on Russian organizations, accusing them of similar allegations.