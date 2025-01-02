Mithra Orchestra to hold classical concert at Vahdat Hall

TEHRAN-The Mithra Orchestra, conducted by Mohammadreza Safavi, will hold a classical concert on January 10 at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall.

In the upcoming concert, conducted by Mohammadreza Safavi, the orchestra will perform works by the Soviet-Russian composer and pianist Dmitri Shostakovich, Russian composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Norwegian composer and pianist Edvard Grieg, French composer and organist Camille Saint-Saëns, and Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff, ILNA reported.

The concert will feature Ali Zarrabi as the trumpet soloist, Shakiba Khosravi as the concertmaster, and Kaveh Kashkooli as the executive manager.

The Mithra Orchestra began its stage performances in 2023 and has since held numerous monthly concerts at Rudaki and Vahdat Halls.

