Saint Sarkis Cathedral: a landmark of Armenian heritage in Tehran

TEHRAN - Saint Sarkis Cathedral stands as one of the most iconic landmarks of downtown Tehran, symbolizing the rich heritage of the Armenian community in Iran.

Completed in the early 1970s, the cathedral is an Armenian Apostolic church named after Saint Sarkis the Warrior. It is situated at Karimkhan Zand Street, near the junction of Nejatollahi Street (formerly Villa Street

Architecture and design

As the largest church in Tehran, Saint Sarkis Cathedral measures 36.5 meters in length and 17.8 meters in width. Its white concrete structure, covered inside and out with white marble, showcases a harmonious blend of medieval and modern architectural styles.

Initially built without interior columns, the hexagonal dome was later supported by four columns to ensure structural stability.

The cathedral features a gallery for the choir, adding an acoustic dimension to its religious ceremonies. Two belfries, each crowned with a dome, flank the western entrance and house bells operated electrically. The main dome and the belfry domes are adorned with octagonal rods, contributing to the building's striking appearance.

Historical and cultural significance

The cathedral's construction was prompted by the growing Armenian population in Tehran during the mid-20th century, who required a central place of worship.

Land for the cathedral was acquired near an Armenian district with the support of benefactor Markar Sarkissian. Construction began in 1964 under the guidance of the Armenian clergy and concluded in 1971, with the cathedral officially inaugurated in 1973 in the presence of both Iranian and Armenian dignitaries.

The cathedral complex also includes the Caliphate Council building and features the tomb of Archbishop Artak Manukean in its courtyard. A memorial monument dedicated to the Armenian Genocide stands prominently at the back of the courtyard, a poignant three-piece stone sculpture symbolizing resilience and the enduring spirit of the Armenian people.

Interior details

The interior of the cathedral is designed in the shape of a cross, with the altar traditionally placed on a raised platform in the east. The walls and ceilings are adorned with chalk, and the altar features vivid paintings of biblical stories.

A beautifully decorated hall within the cathedral displays wall paintings inspired by Gospel narratives, and a choir balcony enhances the spiritual atmosphere during services.

A center for faith and community

Saint Sarkis Cathedral remains a vibrant hub for Tehran's Armenian community, hosting religious ceremonies deeply rooted in Christian history and tradition.

Beyond its architectural beauty, the cathedral is a testament to the enduring faith, culture, and resilience of the Armenian people, making it a must-visit attraction in the Iranian capital.

Iran has churches listed by UNESCO

There are very old churches and chapels in Iran, of which three ensembles have been collectively registered by UNESCO under the name the Armenian Monastic Ensembles of Iran.

The Armenian Monastic Ensembles of Iran, in the north-west of the country, consists of three monastic ensembles of the Armenian Christian faith: St Thaddeus and St Stepanos and the Chapel of Dzordzor. These edifices - the oldest of which, St Thaddeus, dates back to the 7th century – are examples of outstanding universal value of the Armenian architectural and decorative traditions. They bear testimony to very important interchanges with the other regional cultures, in particular the Byzantine, Orthodox, and Persian.

