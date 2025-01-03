Lebanese citizens protest improper treatment of Iranian flight passengers

TEHRAN – Public anger over the mistreatment of passengers on an Iranian flight led to protests in Lebanon on Thursday night.

Lebanese citizens held demonstrations near Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport and outside the Iranian Embassy.

People were outraged by an incident in which Iranian and Lebanese passengers, including Iranian diplomats, arriving on a Tehran-Beirut flight at Rafic Hariri International Airport, faced stringent body searches and invasive luggage inspections, according to Al-Manar.

This resulted in hours-long delays and significant frustration among the travelers.

The actions, which drew resistance from the Iranian diplomats, contravened the Vienna Convention of 1961, a law that grants diplomats immunity from such inspections.

Protesters in Beirut accused airport officials of implementing American and Israeli agendas in Lebanon, questioning why no such measures were implemented against U.S. and European flights.

Despite the Lebanese army blocking all access routes to the airport, protesters persisted, continuing their demonstrations on foot and motorcycles.

The incident followed claims by Saudi media that Iran was planning to "transfer millions of dollars to Hezbollah via a Mahan Air flight."

These unfounded allegations led to a flurry of rumors and news about the plane's cargo.

In an explanatory note to the Lebanese Foreign Ministry, the Iranian Embassy clarified that the two diplomatic bags in question contained "documents and cash for operational expenses at the embassy."

Following the protocol established by the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the Lebanese authorities allowed the bags to enter without inspection.

A source from the Iranian Embassy told the Tasnim News Agency that the incident occurred under orders from Lebanon's Interior Minister, influenced by pressures from the U.S. and Israeli regime.

‘Crisis resolved after envoy’s intervention’

Tasnim's source emphasized that despite the thorough inspection, nothing suspicious was found in the passengers’ luggage.

Additionally, reports indicate that the crisis at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport was eventually resolved with the intervention of the Iranian ambassador and negotiations with Lebanese officials.

According to the Student News Agency, all passengers departed the airport without further issues, and Iranian diplomatic representatives left without their luggage being inspected, in line with international conventions.

Iranian Parliament to investigate

Ebrahim Rezaei, the spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, stated that the commission had received information about the treatment of passengers and diplomats by the Airport police.

"This will be thoroughly and swiftly investigated," Rezaei emphasized, underscoring the importance of maintaining the dignity of every Iranian abroad.

He urged Iran's Foreign Ministry to pursue the matter promptly and cautioned Lebanon against actions influenced by Western countries, given the region's sensitive conditions.

"Resistance did not come with a suitcase to be defeated by an inspection. It emerged from the bravery and dedication of people and will remain a thorn in the side of Zionism and its lackeys," Rezaei concluded.