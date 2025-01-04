Persepolis cancel Qatar’s training camp

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team will not travel to Doha, Qatar to hold training camp in the Persian Gulf country.

The Iranian team were supposed to hold camp at the Aspire Academy but the club announced that they are set to have their winter training camp in Tehran.

Persepolis will have to meet Sepahan on Jan. 17 in Iran’s Super Cup and they have canceled their training for the reason.

The Super Cup match will be held in Arak’s Imam Khomeini Stadium.

Persepolis are the winners of the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) while Sepahan are Hazfi Cup champions.

Persepolis are the most decorated football team in Super Cup, winning the title five times.

The first edition was held in 2005, where Saba Battery defeated Foolad 4-0.