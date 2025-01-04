Tehran condemns deadly terror attack in New Orleans

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry has condemned a terrorist attack in New Orleans, Louisiana, that left 15 dead and more than 30 injured during New Year’s celebrations.

In a statement released on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei expressed Tehran’s strong denunciation of the attack, reaffirming the Islamic Republic’s unwavering stance against terrorism in all its forms, regardless of its location or perpetrators. Baqaei also extended condolences to the survivors and the families of the victims.

The incident occurred early on New Year’s Day when a truck driver, identified as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, drove his vehicle into a crowd gathered in the city’s iconic French Quarter. Witnesses described horrifying scenes as the truck plowed through revelers at approximately 3:15 a.m., turning the festive atmosphere into chaos. “The best way I can describe it is truly a war zone,” one eyewitness recounted.

Authorities confirmed that Jabbar, a former U.S. Army soldier who had been deployed to Afghanistan, displayed a flag associated with the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group on his truck during the attack. Investigators are currently probing potential links between Jabbar and extremist organizations.

The tragedy unfolded with additional violence, as two police officers were injured in an exchange of gunfire with the suspect. Jabbar was ultimately killed by law enforcement at the scene. A search of his vehicle uncovered firearms and a potential explosive device. Meanwhile, two other suspected explosive devices were found in the French Quarter and were safely neutralized by the FBI.

Among the injured were individuals of various ages, with many requiring hospitalization. The victims were part of a large crowd celebrating the arrival of 2025 when the attack disrupted the festive event.

While American authorities have so far only pointed to Daesh as potentially responsible, they are meanwhile closely engaging with figures in Syria who are remnants of Daesh. The leader of the factions that helped topple President Bashar al-Assad's government a month ago is an affiliate of Daesh and al-Qaeda. American diplomats, along with the German and French foreign ministers, have held multiple meetings with these new de facto rulers of Syria in recent days in an attempt to help them form a government in the war-torn Arab country.