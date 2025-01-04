Iranian president to visit Tajikistan in January, informed source confirms

TEHRAN – Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian is set to visit Tajikistan in January for high-level discussions aimed at bolstering relations between the two nations, an informed source within Tajikistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Saturday.

During the visit, President Pezeshkian is expected to meet with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and other senior officials in Dushanbe. The talks are anticipated to focus on expanding cooperation in areas such as culture, science, trade, and regional security.

The visit follows a meeting between President Pezeshkian and President Rahmon on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly in September 2024. During their discussions, Pezeshkian emphasized Tehran’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and fostering partnerships in various fields, including economic development and regional stability.

President Rahmon also traveled to Tehran in July 2024 to attend President Pezeshkian’s inauguration ceremony, signaling the importance of the relationship. During a meeting between the two presidents, Emomali Rahmon invited Pezeshkian to pay an official visit to Tajikistan at his convenience.

This upcoming visit also builds on the groundwork laid by former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who visited Dushanbe twice during his tenure. Raisi’s administration prioritized the Iran-Tajikistan relationship, with his first foreign visit as president taking him to Tajikistan in September 2021. He returned in November 2023, during which 18 cooperation agreements were signed to deepen ties in various sectors.