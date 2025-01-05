Organizing 4th Meeting between CEO of Sadad Informatics Corp and IT Departments of Bank Melli Iran

​​​​​​​The fourth get-together meetings of Sadad Informatics Corporation (Holding) and Network and Infrastructure Directorate of Bank Melli Iran (BMI) was held with the aim of strengthening mutual cooperation and improving productivity in various fields.

This meeting was held in the presence of CEO of Sadad Informatics Corporation (Holding)Hamed Dehghani, Head of BMI’s Infrastructure and Network Department General Majid Torkamani, member of the Board of Directors of SADAD Holding Corporation, experts and other officials.

Emphasizing the need for interacting and accelerating in implementation of projects, Dehghani said, "A great transformation has taken place in the banking sector of the country, and this issue is also happening rapidly at Bank Melli Iran (BMI), so “we must move forward in line with the new systems and world’s banking industry."

The goals and macro policies planned at Sadad Holding and its subsidiary companies all focus on the security of systems and network infrastructure that must be carried out parallelly in the field of transformation.

Head of BMI’s Infrastructure and Network Department General Majid Torkamani seized this opportunity to thank the organizing these meetings and added, “As BMI’s executive arm in the field of technology, SADAD Holding must move forward well, and we will play our key role in this process in supporting the bank.”

In this meeting, deputies of BMI’s Network and Infrastructure Department General and experts also expressed their views and suggestions.

Scheduling of projects, prioritizing of bank needs, governance institutions and upstream requirements, datacenter, network and monitoring, payroll, call center, Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) project, correcting processes and security field were among the main topics discussed in this meeting.