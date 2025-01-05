FAO congratulates Razi Institute’s 100th anniversary and its contributions to global animal health

TEHRAN – The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has congratulated the Razi Vaccine and Serum Production Research Institute’s 100th-year anniversary honoring a century of excellence in veterinary science and research. In a video message, Dr Thanawat Tiensin, Director of FAO’s Animal Production and Health Division, highlighted the institute’s enduring contributions to combating livestock diseases and advancing animal health worldwide.

Razi Vaccine and Serum Production Research Institute celebrated its 100th anniversary in a high-level ceremony on Sunday, 05 January 2025, in Tehran.

Dr. Tiensin commended the Razi Institute’s pivotal role in addressing critical challenges in animal health since its establishment in 1924. “The Institute has been instrumental in combating livestock diseases, beginning with the outbreak of Rinderpest in the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1925 and contributing to the eventual global eradication of this disease in 2011, achieved through close collaboration with FAO and other international organizations, such as the World Organisation for Animal Health,” he remarked.

Thanawat Tiensin, Director of FAO’s Animal Production and Health Divisionion

Over the years, the Razi Institute has significantly enhanced its research and production capabilities, establishing itself as a leader in science and technical collaboration. Its achievements include hosting international and regional webinars and meetings to address pressing animal health issues, such as holding in partnership with FAO and the European Commission for the Control of Foot-and-Mouth Disease, the event focused on FMD control strategies.

Addressing epidemic patterns and quality control assessment methods for FMD in Iran and the Middle East, the webinar featured renowned scientists and participants from Iran, England, Italy, Georgia, and the UAE, highlighting the institute’s leadership in managing animal diseases.

The Razi Institute’s active participation in global events further underscores its dedication to advancing veterinary science. In September 2024, the institute represented Iran at the FAO-hosted Global Conference on Animal Health Innovation, Reference Centers, and Vaccines in Rome, showcasing its contributions to sustainable livestock transformation.

Dr. Tiensin concluded his message with heartfelt congratulations to the institute: “I hope this proud legacy will continue to flourish, bringing forth new accomplishments and collaborations in the pursuit of animal health, food security, and sustainable development.”

FAO remains committed to supporting initiatives that enhance veterinary science and strengthen global animal health systems, as a specialized agency leading international efforts to defeat hunger, improve nutrition, and promote sustainable agriculture.

