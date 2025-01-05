Pezeshkian lauds Razi Institute for scientific achievements

TEHRAN –President Masoud Pezeshkian has congratulated the 100th anniversary of Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute establishment, highlighting that the institute, as a reliable scientific center, has played a pivotal role in developing needed vaccines in the country.

The production of various vaccines for livestock and poultry, seven vaccines from the human vaccination portfolio, and the development of the first injectable-inhalation vaccine for Covid-19 in the world are only parts of the valuable services of the institution, which is a source of pride for any Iranian, ISNA quoted Pezeshkian as saying.

He made the remarks in a message to a ceremony that was held in this regard in Tehran on Sunday.

Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute has a wide range of pharmaceutical products that can flourish the health economy and lead to further development of non-oil exports by selling various biological products to regional countries. It has recently established a research and development center for the new generation of recombinant vaccines.

Moreover, motivated and hard-working researchers and professors have contributed to the creation of a platform where these objectives can be fulfilled.

Founded on January 6, 1925, in response to the devastating Rinderpest pandemic, the Razi Institute has been a pioneer in vaccine and serum production in Iran. Today, it offers a diverse portfolio of over 80 biological products, reflecting years of dedicated research and innovation by its scientists.

Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute operates six branches across Iran—in Mashhad, Ahvaz, Shiraz, Kerman, Marand, and Arak—ensuring that local vaccine production and research needs are met, with its main facility located in Karaj.

As the institute celebrates this significant milestone, it reflects on a century of service to public health and anticipates future advancements in vaccine development.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Razi Cov Pars, the second Iranian-made vaccine for coronavirus, was developed by the Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute.

The vaccine is protein-based, which employs recombinant versions of the spike protein and tutors the immune system against the virus by producing antibodies.

It is developed in 3 doses. The first two doses are injectable and the third dose is intranasal. The second dose of the vaccine will be injected into the volunteers 21 days later and the third dose will be inhaled 51 days later.

The method applied in the production of this vaccine is in accordance with the World Health Organization (WHO) regulations.

The institute started working on the vaccine in February 2020 and after the initial stages, it passed the animal test phase in April 2020. It has developed 8 to 9 months of immunity.

COV-Pars was developed under the leadership of Iran’s Health Ministry and the Food and Drug Organization's expertise.

At the end of the second phase of clinical trials, Cov Pars proved 80 percent of the immunogenicity.

A number of countries have requested to purchase the Iranian-made Cov Pars vaccine for COVID-19.

The Institute (affiliated with the Ministry of Agriculture) was capable of producing 20 million doses of vaccine by the end of 2021.

