Trudeau announces resignation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he has “one regret” as he announced he intends to resign — and that is the the country’s election process.

“If I have one regret, particularly as we approach this election — well, probably many regrats that I will think of,” Trudeau said. “But I do wish we’d been able to change the way we elect our governments in this country so that people could simply choose a second choice, or a third choice on the same ballot.”