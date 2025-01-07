Bibi's bubble bursts: Israeli PM cutting his nose to spite his face

TEHRAN- Israel’s ambitious plans in the Gaza Strip have gone up in smoke in the wake of the regime’s inability to meet its objectives.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has come down hard on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his ineffective military strategy in the besieged Palestinian territory.

This is how Lapid characterized Netanyahu's approach to negotiating the return of hostages from Gaza. “The fact that the hostages have not yet been returned home is, first and foremost, a failure.”

The opposition leader implied that Netanyahu, known as Bibi, is running like a chicken with its head cut off amid his desperate attempts to secure the release of the hostages.

“You have support from the opposition. I’ve said it 1,000 times – he [Netanyahu] will receive a safety net from us, as long as he says what he wants. The main thing is that he brings the hostages home – and he’s not bringing them home,” Lapid said.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid has called Benjamin Netanyahu’s war strategy in Gaza “a failure” More than 1,100 people were killed and about 250 others were taken hostage when Hamas carried out a surprise military attack in southern Israel on October 7, 2023. The attack dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm was followed by Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza which has so far claimed the lives of nearly 46,000 Palestinians.

Dozens of the hostages still remain in Gaza following a weeklong ceasefire in November 2023, during which Israel and Hamas engaged in a prisoner exchange.

Netanyahu has vowed to continue fighting until achieving “total victory” over Hamas and returning captives but he has been unable to deliver on his promises.

Last month, Hamas and Israel resumed talks to reach a ceasefire deal. However, after a round of negotiations, the resistance movement accused Israel of trying to scupper the agreement by putting in "new conditions".

Last week, Netanyahu approved a delegation to head to the Qatari capital to resume truce talks.

Reports suggest that Hamas has approved an Israeli list of captives that need to be freed as part of the first stage of a potential ceasefire deal.

Nonetheless, Netanyahu and his allies remain accused of derailing ceasefire talks.

Previously, Israeli officials have admitted that Netanyahu’s war ambitions have bitten the dust.

Former war minister Yoav Gallant, who was given the axe by Netanyahu, has already poured cold water on Bibi’s dream of defeating Hamas.

Gallant told the Knesset members in August 2024, that Netanyahu’s “total victory” slogan is “nonsense” and “gibberish”.

In June last year, the Israeli military spokesman also challenged Netanyahu’s war aim.

“The idea that it is possible to destroy Hamas, to make Hamas vanish — that is throwing sand in the eyes of the public,” Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari told Israeli media

He added, “Hamas is an idea, deeply rooted in the hearts of the residents of Gaza.”

In addition, the Israeli military’s intelligence and the US intelligence community have downplayed Netanyahu’s claim regarding the elimination of the Hamas resistance movement.

Nearly 15 months have passed since Netanyahu ordered his army to launch war on Gaza. Sooner or later, Bibi will have to bite the bullet and reach a ceasefire with Hamas as the Israeli army continues to struggle to fulfill its objectives.

The Israeli premier is a wanted criminal whose arrest warrant has been issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC). He is further deepening his isolation by prolonging the Gaza war.



