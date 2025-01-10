Iran signs 5-party agreement to localize mining, steel supply chain

TEHRAN – A multilateral agreement to advance localization, technology development, and the domestic expansion of the steel and mining supply chain was signed by key Iranian entities, signaling a significant push toward reducing reliance on imports and fostering self-sufficiency.

The agreement was formalized on the sidelines of the Sixth National Steel Festival and Exhibition in Tehran.

Signatories included Touraj Amraei, Deputy for Development of Knowledge-Based Companies at the Vice Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy; Reza Ansari, Deputy Minister and Head of Iran’s Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO); Mohammad Aghajani, Head of the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO); Mohammad Nabi Shahiki, Deputy for Technology and Innovation at the Ministry of Science, Research, and Technology; and Bahram Sobhani, Chairman of the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA).

In the initial phase, the agreement focuses on leveraging the capacities of domestic producers, small-scale manufacturers, and knowledge-based companies, particularly in six provinces—Isfahan, Khuzestan, Khorasan, Kerman, Yazd, and Hormozgan—which host a significant concentration of mining and steel enterprises.

These provinces will specialize in addressing the supply chain requirements for iron and steel, covering raw materials, consumables, mechanical and electrical components, and advanced technologies.

The second phase envisions expanding these initiatives to provinces such as East Azarbaijan, Fars, and Semnan, with localized approaches tailored to regional industrial needs.

Based on the agreement, ISIPO has committed to identifying and addressing technological challenges within the steel sector.

This includes facilitating connections between supply and demand for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating in industrial parks, supporting the establishment of specialized knowledge-based units, and promoting innovation within the steel industry.

Additionally, ISIPO will assist in identifying startups and innovative ideas in the steel value chain, helping commercialize them with the participation of major steel producers.

The organization will also facilitate specialized training programs, research projects, and student theses to address key challenges in the steel industry.

As reported, along with ISIPO, ISPA has played a crucial role in organizing the annual National Steel Festival since 2017.

This event, distinct from other industry conferences, aims to address the needs of the domestic iron and steel supply chain, foster sustainable production and employment, and reduce dependency on imports.

The 2023 festival, held from January 7-9 at Tehran's Milad Tower, highlighted advances in technology and localization efforts.

The experiences gained from five previous events helped shape the new agreement, aligning stakeholders to pursue a common goal of minimizing reliance on imports.

The agreement aligns with Iran's motto for the current year, "Leap in Production with Public Participation," emphasizing maximum utilization of domestic production and legal frameworks to enhance knowledge-based economic growth.

By localizing the mining and steel supply chains, Iran aims to achieve greater economic independence, boost innovation, and support domestic industries in reducing reliance on foreign resources.

