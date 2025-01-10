Makkoran Coast is a potential platform for Iran’s development, tourism minister

TEHRAN - The Makkoran Coast, which is located in Sistan-Baluchestan province, stands among the finest coastal regions in the world and serves as a significant platform for Iran’s development, said Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, on Thursday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Iranian President’s visit to the southeastern province, Salehi-Amiri highlighted the critical role of infrastructure in the country’s progress.

“Infrastructure in the country operates on multiple levels,” he stated, adding, “The first level includes essential utilities such as roads, water, electricity, and gas. The second involves establishing accommodations like hotels, eco-lodges, and tourist facilities, which provide rest and lodging for visitors.”

He noted the high costs associated with these projects and emphasized the government’s strategy to involve the private sector. “Creating attractions to draw private investment to this region [Makkoran Coast] is crucial,” he said.

Salehi-Amiri pointed out that in Sistan-Baluchestan, elements such as tourism, security, and infrastructure are interconnected. He stressed the need for marine-based tourism development in the province, noting that Makkoran Coast offers prime opportunities for tourism.

“Improving the condition of roads in some southern villages of Sistan-Baluchestan could attract a large number of tourists,” he said.

The Makkoran Coast, he concluded, is a cornerstone for Iran’s future development and holds immense potential for tourism growth.

Makkoran, aka Makran or Mokran, is a semi-desert coastal strip, along the coast of the Sea of Oman.

AM