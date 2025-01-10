Do not trust the Zionist regime!

TEHRAN - In an analysis, Kayhan addressed Azeri President Ilham Aliyev's unfair accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran and wrote: The hostile statements of Aliyev as the president of a Muslim neighboring country against Islamic Iran are more similar to the Zionist regime.

In an analysis, Kayhan addressed Azeri President Ilham Aliyev's unfair accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran and wrote: The hostile statements of Aliyev as the president of a Muslim neighboring country against Islamic Iran are more similar to the Zionist regime. Taking advantage of Aliyev's weakness and his great concern about his lack of popularity in the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Zionist regime has gained a large influence in the country. These days, the rulers of Baku do anything, from getting the support of the West to surrendering to Ankara and Tel Aviv to continue their dominance over the South Caucasus region and North Aras. But they should understand this point very well that the enthusiasm by the people on both sides of the Aras River for unity and integration under great Iran and the return of the areas separated from our country during the Iran-Russia wars is more alive than ever. Aliyev should not rely on America and Israel, who are enemies of Islam, and be sure that the Zionists, after profiting from his current position, do not see the slightest reason to continue supporting his leadership.

Iran: The hidden dimensions of Shia al-Sudani's trip

In a note, the Iran newspaper addressed the Iraqi Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani's visit to Tehran and said: What strengthens the speculation about the Iraqi Prime Minister's visit to Iran is the developments in Syria and the positions declared by the incoming U.S. President Trump to align the two countries (Iraq and Syria) following the new developments in the region and without a doubt in such a situation Tehran is one of the important partners for consultations. It can be said that the common concern of Tehran and Baghdad is the difficult condition resulting from the emergence of terrorism in Syria and Iraq in the past years. Therefore, one of the topics discussed by al-Sudani in Iran was unified approach by Tehran and Baghdad regarding the political developments in Syria. And the other is the message that the American authorities have sent to Iran to stop its support for the resistance groups. The new Syria rulers will also be present at a regional meeting next month that will be hosted by Baghdad. From the viewpoint of the Iraqi government, if the new Syrian rulers are to attend the Baghdad meeting, it is necessary for the Iranian side, which has attended this meeting every year, to participate in the meeting.

Siasat-e-Rooz: An illusion that must be broken

In its editorial, Siasat-e-Rooz focused on the Western media war against Iran. The paper said: The West is seeking through media space to create gap between the people and the ruling system, and while hiding its role in creating economic and social unrest in Iran, it introduces itself as a savior and liberator. The Western media networks promote the idea that Israel make attacks on the Islamic Republic to “free Iranians”. They hide their main intentions, which is to deal a great blow to Iran to compensate for their repeated defeats against the Islamic Revolution in Iran. In addition, the West, in the war of narratives and the show of absurd power, wants to present the Islamic Republic as an example of failed state to prepare the ground for the surrender of other nations. In this situation, the main mission of the media is to break this fantasy of the power of the West and create a spirit of hope in the society to achieve goals and officials solve problems without the help of the West.

Hamshahri: Fate of Iran’s stranded oil in China

In an article, Hamshahri discussed Iran’s move to recover 25 million barrels of oil that has been held for six years in Chinese ports due to the sanctions imposed by then-U.S. President Donald Trump. It said: Reuters claims that Iran is seeking to reclaim 25 million barrels of oil that have been stuck in two Chinese ports for 6 years due to the sanctions imposed by the United States. Despite some of the most severe sanctions from the West, Iran has been able to hide its oil export by relying on its shadow fleet of numerous tankers and thereby evade the sanctions and create a thriving global trade for itself. Trump will return to power on January 20. Analysts say he is expected to re-tighten sanctions on Iran's oil exports to limit Tehran's income. Therefore, Iran is pushing China to let it sell $1.7 billion worth of stranded oil. The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) delivered the oil to Chinese ports around October 2018 using waivers granted by Trump in his first term. For this reason, this cargo could not be cleared after sanctions waivers were scrapped.