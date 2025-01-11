Chinese ambassador highlights Khuzestan's unique potential in solar power production

TEHRAN – The Chinese Ambassador to Iran Cong Peiwu emphasized Khuzestan Province's unique potential in various sectors, including solar power generation, and its capacity to leverage renewable energy for electricity production.

Speaking on Saturday during a meeting with the Governor of Khuzestan in Ahvaz, Cong expressed his satisfaction with the opportunity to explore the province’s capabilities. "I hope this visit fosters deeper connections between Khuzestan and China," he remarked.

Cong highlighted the long-standing cultural, historical, and friendly ties between Iran and China, likening them to the ever-flowing Karun River. He described bilateral exchanges as bridges of cooperation, akin to Ahvaz’s White and Black Bridge.

The ambassador noted that Khuzestan's resources in both traditional and emerging industries, particularly in green economy and renewable energy, present significant opportunities for collaboration between Iran and China.

He also underlined Khuzestan's favorable conditions for agricultural development, describing the prospects for bilateral cooperation in this area as promising. Additionally, he identified waste management and the export of high-quality aquatic products as key areas for potential partnership.

He further suggested organizing training programs and fostering scientific exchanges to deepen educational ties between the two countries.

The ambassador expressed optimism about advancing Iran-China cooperation, particularly in Khuzestan, through continuous and aligned efforts. "With relentless commitment from both sides, we can elevate collaborations to new heights," he concluded.

On December 20, 2024, a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) representative announced that the Chinese investors are prepared to fund the construction of combined-cycle power plants in Iran’s energy-rich Khuzestan province to help address the country’s energy imbalance and boost regional economic development.

Zhao Bin He, the Executive Director of SCO’s Iran Office, made the remarks during a meeting with Khuzestan’s governor and local religious leaders. “We are here to pay our respects to provincial authorities and outline China’s plans for strengthening economic and trade ties, with a particular focus on Khuzestan,” Zhao said.

He highlighted the historical and enduring relationship between Iran and China, describing it as built on mutual respect, economic cooperation, and cultural exchange.

“Khuzestan’s strategic position in southwest Iran and its vast economic potential make it a key player in enhancing Iran-China relations,” Zhao added. “With access to the Persian Gulf and proximity to strong regional economies, Khuzestan offers exceptional opportunities for port infrastructure development and maritime transport.”

Zhao reiterated China’s readiness to actively participate in developing Khuzestan’s infrastructure, expanding port capacity, and exploring joint projects in energy, industry, and agriculture.

It is worth mentioning that the Chinese ambassador had also visited Hormozgan province, in south of Iran, last month.

A meeting between Hormozgan economic operators and Cong Peiwu, was held in mid-December to explore opportunities for economic, cultural, and trade cooperation between the two nations.

Speaking at the meeting, Mohammadreza Safa, head of the Hormozgan Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the province’s investment potential in maritime and mining industries, saying: “We hope the challenges facing Hormozgan’s economic operators will be resolved. Our request is to facilitate visa issuance for business and tourism professionals to streamline processes.”

He emphasized the Chamber’s readiness to send trade delegations to China and welcome Chinese investors to Hormozgan.

China's Ambassador Cong Peiwu underscored the province's strategic significance for trade relations, calling Hormozgan “one of the best regions” to expand economic and investment partnerships.

“China’s economic growth, which has secured the second global ranking in recent years, benefits not only China but also other nations, including Iran,” Cong stated.

He noted that diplomatic ties, strengthened since 1971, reached a milestone with the 25-year cooperation agreement signed in 2016.

The ambassador highlighted the agricultural and food sectors as key areas for enhanced cooperation, stressing the potential for exporting Iranian produce, such as fruits, dried fruits, and seafood, to China.

“Chinese consumers have a strong preference for seafood, creating significant opportunities for Iranian products in the Chinese market,” he said.

Addressing educational and cultural exchanges, the envoy pointed out that Chinese universities offer favorable conditions for Iranian students, while Chinese students also show interest in studying in Iran. “The presence of Chinese students at the University of Hormozgan strengthens cultural ties,” he added.

The ambassador further emphasized maritime transportation as a vital area for cooperation, particularly through the revival of maritime trade routes known as the “Maritime Silk Road.” He described these routes as essential for bolstering sustainable trade between the two countries.

The Chinese envoy acknowledged external pressures on China-Iran relations, asserting their resilience. “The ties between our two countries are stronger than ever. We do not support financial warfare of any kind. The future of Iran-China cooperation is bright, with economic, cultural, and trade relations as top priorities,” he stated.

During the meeting, the strategic capacities of Bandar Abbas and Jask were introduced as key economic hubs, with Hormozgan officials reiterating the province’s readiness to attract Chinese investors.

The discussions laid the groundwork for further initiatives to capitalize on economic, cultural, and academic opportunities between Iran and China.

Iran and China officially signed the document for 25-year comprehensive cooperation in March 2021.

The document was signed between Iran’s former Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Back in December 2022, Iran and China finalized 16 MOUs under the framework of the two countries’ strategic 25-year agreement.

The MOUs were signed in an Iran-China comprehensive cooperation program summit which was held in Tehran on December 13 in the presence of Iran’s former First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber and China’s Vice Premier Hu Chunhua.

The summit was focused on four areas explored by four committees between the two countries with the aim of paving the way for the implementation of the 25-year agreement.

Iran and China also signed 20 memoranda of understanding in the presence of the presidents of the two countries in Beijing in mid-February, 2023.

In a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Tehran Cong Peiwu on October 15, 2024, Iranian Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Abdolnaser Hemmati emphasized the importance of implementing the memorandums of understanding (MOUs) signed between Iran and China.

In the meeting, held at the place of the ministry, the Iranian minister followed up on the negotiations that took place during the BRICS Economic Ministers' Meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, stressing the importance of implementing the MOUs between the two countries.

He also considered the two countries’ Joint Economic Committee as a suitable platform for negotiations on economic, trade, and investment cooperation, and welcomed the holding of the 19th Joint Economic Committee in Tehran.

Cong Peiwu, for his part, stated that Beijing aims to expedite the implementation of the MOUs and enhance practical cooperation to deepen relations between the two countries.

Both sides also highlighted the commitment of their statesmen to comprehensive development, expressing hope that consultations between senior officials of Iran and China will continue to expand bilateral relations.

In late September 2024, Hemmati had also met and held talks with Chinese Minister of Finance Lan Fo’an, during which the two sides emphasized the implementation of the two countries’ long-term strategic partnership plan.

Hemmati met with Fo’an on the sidelines of the 9th ministerial meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) members in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

In addition to the issues related to the cooperation of the two countries in AIIB, the two sides discussed the most important issues related to bilateral relations, especially the follow-up of the results of previous agreements.

Holding the two countries’ Joint Economic Committee meeting in the new future was another topic discussed by the two officials.

In the meeting, the ministers of the two countries emphasized that Iran and China have put a more serious and deeper implementation of the comprehensive long-term strategic plan of the two countries on their agenda and will continue this path in the official interactions of the two countries until concrete practical achievements are reached.

