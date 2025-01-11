First vice president highlights private sector’s role in tourism development

TEHRAN - Mohammad Reza Aref, Iran’s First Vice President, stressed the critical role of the private sector in fostering tourism growth during a meeting with hoteliers and investors in the tourism sector on Saturday.

The event, held at the conference hall of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, brought together a number of key stakeholders to discuss challenges and opportunities in the industry.

Aref highlighted tourism as a vital economic pillar, second only to the oil industry in its potential for revenue generation. “Tourism is an invaluable asset, with over one million heritage structures and sites representing an irreplaceable spiritual and economic capital,” he said, emphasizing the government’s commitment to achieving an 8% economic growth target.

The official noted that realizing this goal requires robust public-private partnerships, with tourism playing a significant role.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the vice president acknowledged shortcomings in addressing anti-Iran narratives and called for stronger efforts to counteract “Iranophobia.” He urged influential figures to take an active role in reshaping global perceptions of the country.

During the meeting, investors and hoteliers voiced their concerns, including bureaucratic hurdles, inadequate infrastructure, and insufficient support for tourism-related projects.

Their suggestions ranged from streamlining regulations to offering incentives such as energy subsidies, tax relief, and financial support for constructing residential and commercial facilities alongside hospitality establishments.

Aref underscored the need for government collaboration with the private sector to overcome long-standing economic challenges. He reaffirmed the administration’s strategy of simplifying processes for private investors and emphasized the importance of mutual respect and cooperation.

Moreover, Aref highlighted the potential of health tourism and urged the development of comprehensive plans to address issues such as expanding accommodation capacity, improving transportation infrastructure, and modernizing the aviation fleet. “Facilitating private sector participation and removing barriers are essential tasks for the government,” he said.

Aref called for enhanced training programs for tour guides, addressing concerns about their professionalism raised by foreign tourists.

The session also featured remarks from Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, the Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, who praised private sector contributions, including the execution of 2,700 tourism projects. Salehi-Amiri highlighted the sector’s commitment and called for continued government support to unlock its full potential.

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 28 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

AM