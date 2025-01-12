Copper cathode production rises 3.2% in 9 months on year

TEHRAN- Production of copper cathode in Iran rose 3.2 percent in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-December 21, 2024), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) has announced.

The organization put the amount of produced copper cathode at 216,732 tons in the nine-month period of this year, and at 209,956 tons in the first nine months of the previous year.

Copper cathode is the primary raw material input for the production of copper rods for the wire and cable industry.

Given the significance of mining sector in Iran, implementation of projects to develop different parts of this sector has been always a major program of the governments.

As a major state-owned holding company active in the mining sector in the country, IMIDRO is playing a significant part in this regard, and in line with its development role, it has defined a number of programs including supporting the contractors active in the mining exploration operation, upgrading the geographical information system (GIS) database based on international standards, exploration of hidden and deep resources using new methods and training of required manpower.

Exploration and processing of rare minerals with special technologies, assistance in equipping and updating the drilling fleet with the help of Mining Investment Insurance Fund, planning to support and upgrade the scientific-technical level of exploration consultants, and conducting additional exploration operations in all existing mines for increasing the reserves tonnage are the other programs of IMIDRO in this due.

Involving the private sector in exploration activities is also an approach that the organization has included in exploration programs.

IMIDRO had also announced that considering the importance of exploration operation in the mining sector, IMIDRO was preparing a strategic five-year program for more focus on exploration activities.

MA