Passenger traffic at Bileh Savar border terminal increases by 38%

TEHRAN - Passenger traffic at the Bileh Savar border terminal has risen by 38% during the first nine months of this current Iranian year (started on March 20, 2024), according to Lotfollah Babai, the terminal’s director.

Speaking to reporters, Babai stated that 68,441 passengers used the terminal (which is situated in Iran’s Moghan county bordered by the Azerbaijan Republic) during the same period last year.

This year, over 94,000 passengers have passed through the terminal. Of this total, 1,178 were Iranian passengers, while 93,177 were foreign nationals. Iranian passengers primarily crossed on foot, while foreign travelers used buses.

Babai highlighted a 34% decrease in the number of incoming Iranian passengers compared to last year. In the past Iranian year, 1,755 Iranian passengers entered the country through the terminal, compared to 1,165 this year.

Regarding foreign travelers, Babai reported that 43,957 foreign nationals entered Iran through the Bileh Savar border terminal, while 49,220 departed during the same period. This marks a 40% increase in foreign passenger departures compared to the previous year when 35,166 foreign travelers exited through the terminal.

In addition to passenger traffic, 116,377 vehicles, including both loaded and empty vehicles, crossed the border during the nine months. Of these, 60,454 entered Iran, while 55,923 exited through Bileh Savar. This includes 113,932 trucks and 2,445 buses, representing a 43% increase in bus crossings and a 19% increase in truck traffic compared to the same period last year.

The Bileh Savar border terminal, located in Ardabil province, serves as a key crossing point in Moghan county. The terminal is 159 kilometers from the provincial capital of Ardabil, 50 kilometers from the nearest airport, and approximately 130 kilometers from Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

