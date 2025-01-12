Military delegates from eight countries visit Bu Musa Island, Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN – A group of military personnel from eight countries, currently attending a national defense program at Iran's prestigious National Defense University, recently visited Bu Musa Island and the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The delegation was accompanied by Major General Yahya Safavi, Senior Assistant and Advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, and the head of the university’s International Faculty.

In a statement, Major General Safavi explained that the primary purpose of the visit was to showcase Iran’s advancements in defense and security, particularly in the crucial regions of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. He highlighted the importance of these areas for international energy transit, industry, and regional stability, underscoring Iran’s efforts to strengthen bilateral relations with its neighboring countries. These nations include India, China, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Iraq, Oman, Yemen, and others in the region.

Throughout the three-day visit, the military delegates toured several significant Iranian facilities, including the Shahid Rajaee Port, the Persian Gulf Star Refinery, Hormozgan Steel Company, and various shipbuilding industries. They also visited the ecological environment of Bomoos Island and the Jamaran destroyer, one of the Iranian Navy's key vessels. The group had the opportunity to meet with Admiral Ali Fadavi, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, where they engaged in discussions on regional maritime security and Iran’s defense capabilities.

Major General Safavi further emphasized the growing importance of scientific diplomacy in defense and security, particularly through student exchanges among military forces worldwide. "Such exchanges play a vital role in bolstering defense diplomacy," he said. "With the approval of Iran's General Staff of the Armed Forces, military personnel from numerous countries are currently attending specialized training programs at the National Defense University."

In his concluding remarks, Safavi stressed that Iran’s defense diplomacy fosters peace and security not only within the region but also across aligned nations. "A collective understanding of shared threats and common interests is essential for effective defense diplomacy," he added. "The Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently worked to establish comprehensive relations—encompassing defense, security, intelligence, economic, cultural, and political domains—with its 15 neighboring countries as well as regional powers like India, China, and Russia. Through these efforts, Iran seeks to strengthen its role as a regional power, contributing to the stability and enduring security of the broader region, particularly through organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS."