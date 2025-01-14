TPO invites private sector to cooperate in development of border markets

TEHRAN - The head of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) has announced the organization's readiness to collaborate with the private sector to invest in border markets.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with IRIB, Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi highlighted the challenges faced by many of the border markets in Iran's provinces, noting that infrastructure and facilities in these areas are significantly lacking.

He mentioned that during visits to these markets, both traders and locals expressed dissatisfaction with the current conditions.

Dehghan Dehnavi emphasized that the private sector can play a pivotal role by investing in and establishing export terminals, thereby improving services for traders and merchants.

The TPO is prepared to assist interested investors in obtaining necessary permits and will provide incentives to encourage private sector involvement in the development of border markets.

EF/