Over 1,000 individuals receive rescue services in a week

TEHRAN –A total of 1,004 individuals benefited from rescue services of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) over the past week.

From January 4 to 10, 274 wounded individuals were transferred to hospitals; 22 others received pre-hospital emergency care, the IRCS website reported.

Relief teams conducted 78, 59, and 35 rescue missions in Mazandaran, Isfahan, and Golestan provinces, respectively.

From January 11 to 15, the IRCS conducted 351 rescue missions on roads, transferring 204 people to medical centers, and treating 65 individuals were treated at the scene.

Carrying out seven rescue operations, rescuers provided assistance to 2,205 people and rescued 1,205 people impacted by flooding and snow.

IRCS is a top organization

In September 2024, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) project manager, Faisal Mahboob, lauded the capabilities of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) as outstanding.

The official said he was really impressed by the capacity and the wide range of activities carried out by the IRCS.

The IRCS is recognized as one of the five prominent societies worldwide thanks to its wide range of activities and great achievements both nationally and internationally.

“The International Federation will support the activities of the Iranian Red Crescent Society to commence a new phase of collaboration with the society,” Mahboob added, the IRCS website reported.

