Nationwide rallies in Iran as Gaza secures ceasefire

TEHRAN – In a show of solidarity with Palestinians, Iranians across the country participated in nationwide rallies to celebrate Gaza’s successful ceasefire agreement with Israel, marking the end of 16 months of conflict.

The ceasefire, announced on Wednesday night, was seen as a major triumph for the Palestinian Resistance. The agreement included the acceptance of all Hamas conditions, forcing the Israeli regime to halt its deadly military campaign without achieving its objectives, one of which was the eradication of Hamas itself.

Observers noted that the strength of the Resistance Front ultimately drained Israel’s ability to continue, leading to its acceptance of terms.

In a statement, Iran’s Islamic Development Organization called the ceasefire a "strategic defeat" for the Zionist regime.

"The agreement represents the triumph of the Palestinian nation’s steadfastness and highlights the decline of the occupying regime. It serves as a symbolic victory of blood over the sword and a strategic lesson for the Resistance Axis and freedom seekers worldwide."

The statement further emphasized Israel’s failure to meet key objectives, including the release of prisoners, the suppression of Islamic Jihad, and control over the Gaza Strip. The council described the ceasefire as a reflection of the growing weakness of the Israeli regime following its prolonged and bloody offensive.