What does the Russia-Iran strategic partnership treaty encompass?

The Treaty on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran builds upon an agreement that was signed between the two countries in 2001 and subsequently extended for two five-year periods.

Specifically, the treaty encompasses several core areas, including:

• Economic cooperation: This includes trade, financial and banking collaboration, transportation, customs and health matters, reciprocal exports and investments, agriculture, and water resource management.

• Scientific, cultural, and sports collaboration: The treaty promotes academic partnerships, scientific and technological initiatives, youth activities, media relations, cultural heritage preservation, and sports cooperation.

• Security and intelligence collaboration: The agreement addresses combating international crime, terrorism, and extremism, along with the non-proliferation of weapons and combating new forms of crime like cybercrime.

• Regional and international cooperation: Under the agreement, Russia and Iran commit to working together in international organizations such as the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

• Judicial and parliamentary collaboration: The agreement includes provisions for cooperation within judicial and parliamentary systems.

• Provincial Partnerships: Collaboration at the local level between specific regions is part of the agreement.

The treaty signed on Friday comprises a preamble and 47 articles. One of its new clauses explicitly includes respect for each other’s territorial integrity. however, overall, it is a broader and more detailed version of the 2001 agreement.