Iran, IFSW cooperate on professional ethics of social workers

TEHRAN –According to the head of Iranian Social Workers Association, Hassan Mousavi-Chalak, the underway cooperation between Iran and IFSW involves three significant measures in professional ethics.

“The first measure includes conducting research on implementing the global social work statement of ethical principles which was approved in 2018 in the annual general meeting, it will be implemented then in the Asia-Pacific region, and later at the global level, IRNA quoted Mousavi-Chelak as saying.

The second measure is to do research on the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on ethical social work practice, and the third action refers to planning to amend and promote the global statement, he added.

The official, who is also the regional commissioner of the International Federation of Social Workers (IFSW) Ethics Commission in Asia-Pacific, made the remarks on Friday on the sidelines of the annual meeting of IFSW in Asia-Pacific region.

The official went on to say that the 28th Asia-Pacific Social Work Regional Conference will be held focusing on Social Work responses to climate change and other environmental issues, from November 18 to 21 in Sri Lanka.

During the annual general meeting, Iran the same as many other countries presented an account of the association’s activities in 2024.

Iran Association of Social Workers’ report included participation in policymaking, interactions with non-governmental and governmental organizations, and interactions with universities, media, students, volunteers, and veterans.

Participating in scientific and research activities, specialized conferences and meetings, as well as the association’s international interactions were among other mentioned activities.

Iran Association of Social Workers is the most proactive NGO in social policy-making in Iran. The members receive services such as professional training and workshops, participation in conferences, seminars, campaigns, recreation activities, and employee referrals.

IFSW

The International Federation of Social Workers (IFSW) is a global organisation striving for social justice, human rights and social development through the promotion of social work, best practice models and the facilitation of international cooperation.

The International Federation of Social Workers supports its 141 country members by providing a global voice for the profession. IFSW has been granted Special Consultative Status by the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). In addition, IFSW is working with the World Health Organization (WHO), the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

The 28th Asia-Pacific Social Work Regional Conference will bring together social work professionals academics and advocates from across Asia-Pacific region to explore and address the pressing challenges posed by climate change and environmental degradation.

Through a series of key note presentations, panel discussions, and interactive workshops participants will engage with innovative approaches and best practices in integrating environmental issues into social work practice.

MT/MG