Cultural tourism nexus and Sino-Iranian strategic partnership in an era of Western media distortion

The world and the West Asian region are undergoing rapid and significant changes, which could ultimately lead to the emergence of a new regional and global order. Meanwhile, China and Iran are two key actors in these developments, each contributing in its own way.

This dynamic necessitates a gradual transformation in how Chinese and Iranian people perceive each other, as the relationship between the two countries now extends beyond mere trade into more strategic and long-term partnerships. One of the key areas that could influence is the expansion of cultural exchanges and direct interaction between the two countries’ people. Cultural and tourism exchanges represent a low-risk yet high-reward avenue for deepening Sino-Iranian ties, offering substantial gains across cultural, economic, security, and strategic dimensions.

Both nations have significant potential to expand cooperation in cultural exchanges, particularly given the strong commitment from both countries’ leaderships. This was evident during President Xi Jinping’s 2016 visit to Tehran, which elevated bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership. Iran’s pivot towards Asia, exemplified by former President Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi’s state visit to China in early 2023, further solidified this trajectory. As a result, 20 cooperation documents were signed between the two nations, two of which were specifically aimed at advancing tourism and cultural collaboration.

Iran’s tourism: A strategic partner in China's travel horizon

China’s economic power has steadily increased in recent years, resulting in a wealthier population with a growing eagerness to travel abroad. While in the past, most Chinese tourists visited neighboring countries such as Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore, today they are increasingly venturing to more distant destinations, including Europe, the United States, and West Asia. In 2023, Chinese outbound tourism made a significant recovery, with 101 million cross-border trips, representing 60% of pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Furthermore, the China Tourism Academy indicated that outbound trips by Chinese tourists reached 130 million in 2024, signaling sustained growth in China’s international travel market. In 2023, West Asian tourism saw a significant rebound, with 86.3 million visitors—a 22% rise from pre-pandemic levels, per the UNWTO.

Last year, Iran and China signed two key agreements on tourism and cultural exchanges, strengthening cooperation and elevating Iran’s status in China’s tourism landscape. As a result, China designated Iran as one of its top six priority destinations for Chinese tourists. Indeed, bilateral cultural agreements not only promote cultural exchanges but also facilitate broader cooperation by establishing official channels for further communication. As state-facilitated frameworks, they enable cultural, educational, and tourism exchanges, strengthening diplomatic ties and advancing mutual interests. Given the political systems of Iran and China, these agreements have been particularly crucial in deepening strategic relations and fostering cultural dialogue.

The 25-year comprehensive cooperation plan serves as the cornerstone for Iran-China relations, guiding various agreements, including those on tourism. Iran’s former Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy, Mehdi Safari, noted Iran aims to become a key destination for Chinese travelers, with the potential to attract one to two million of China’s 200 million outbound tourists annually. This aligns with Iran’s 2025 Tourism Vision Plan, which seeks to increase tourist arrivals from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million by 2025.

Paving the way: Iran’s facilitating policies and actions

From March 21, 2023, to January 20, 2024, over 54,000 Chinese tourists visited Iran, spending an average of $1,000 each. To accommodate this, Iran introduced a visa-free policy for Chinese nationals and trained Chinese-speaking guides. The surge in demand was evident as agencies like U Tour sold out 13-day Iran tours, priced at 29,800 yuan ($4,333), within a day. Iran is enhancing accessibility for Chinese tourists by providing Chinese-language catalogs in museums to help visitors better understand its culture. The Ministry of Cultural Heritage also plans to train hotel staff and chefs in Chinese language and cuisine, reflecting China's importance as a key market for Iran’s tourism sector.

The implementation of a visa-free policy, coupled with the expansion of direct flights, has been pivotal in fortifying tourism and business relations between China and Iran. Since June 2019, Iran has unilaterally extended visa-free entry to Chinese nationals, including those from Hong Kong and Macau, for stays of up to 21 days. This initiative, aimed at facilitating both leisure and business travel, significantly streamlines entry requirements, mandating only a passport valid for a minimum of six months. Additionally, dual passport holders may enter Iran visa-free using their Chinese passport, with mandatory travel insurance required for all visitors.

To circumvent the payment obstacles imposed by international sanctions, Iran has introduced alternative transaction platforms such as Chinese applications, including Alipay and WeChat Pay, ensuring seamless financial transactions for Chinese tourists. The expansion of air connectivity has further consolidated bilateral ties, with Mahan Air operating direct flights between Tehran and key Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou. The addition of new routes by Air China and China Southern Airlines is expected to further enhance travel between the two nations, reinforcing the strategic importance of tourism and economic cooperation in their bilateral relationship.

Social media, particularly short-form videos, plays a vital role in shaping cross-cultural understanding among younger generations. In a collaborative initiative in early 2024, Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts invited 20 prominent Chinese influencers to explore the country’s natural, historical, and cultural sites. Moslem Shojai, head of the Foreign Tourism Marketing and Development Office, noted the aim is to leverage these influencers—each with around three million followers—to introduce Iran’s attractions to an estimated 60 million Chinese. Focusing on four key themes—natural diversity, cultural heritage, the Silk Road, and cuisine—this initiative sought to diversify Iran’s tourism market, reduce reliance on traditional revenue, and strengthen ties with China’s tourism industry through social media engagement.

Iran’s active participation in multilateral institutions can also enhance the tourism sector. Iran’s growing prominence within international frameworks such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS has reinvigorated cultural exchanges. Iran’s historical significance as a central node along the Silk Road, combined with its strategic role in China’s BRI, continues to strengthen its position as a crucial cultural partner for China.

Enhancing the Sino-Iranian strategic partnership necessitates promoting cultural and tourist interactions. Augmenting cultural outreach via festivals, exhibits, and seminars helps foster mutual understanding. Investment in tourism infrastructure, encompassing Chinese-language services and customized amenities, will enhance visitor attraction. Digital involvement through platforms and influencer partnerships may expand cultural discourse and reach younger demographics. Improved accessibility via direct flights and visa-exempt regulations would enhance cross-border movement. Academic exchanges and institutional partnerships will cultivate enduring ties. Emphasizing common historical narratives, such as the Silk Road, will strengthen connections and synchronize initiatives with the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). These measures will enhance bilateral ties and promote shared economic, cultural, and, most significantly, strategic objectives. (Amir Mohammad Esmaeili is an author, researcher, and PhD candidate at the Middle East Studies Institute, Shanghai International Studies University)