Ali Razini: a Judge who continued pursuit of justice despite years of threats

TEHRAN - Hojjatoleslam Ali Razini was born in 1953 in Hamedan, Iran. He held numerous prominent positions within the Iranian judiciary and government throughout his career.

Razini's career began with significant roles in the early years of the Islamic Republic, including serving as the Revolutionary Prosecutor of Tehran. He later became Head of the Judicial Organization of the Armed Forces, overseeing the legal matters of the military.

He then served as Chief Justice of Tehran Province from 1994 to 1999, a key judicial position for the capital region. His legal career continued with his appointment as Head of the Administrative Justice Court from 2004 to 2009, which handles complaints against governmental bodies. Simultaneously, from 2006 to 2016, Razini served as a representative of Hamadan Province in the Assembly of Experts, a body responsible for electing the Leader of the Islamic Revolution. He also served as the Legal Deputy of the Head of the Judiciary for a few years.

Razini was the head of Branch 39 of the Supreme Court when he was assassinated by a gunman in his office on January 18, 2025.