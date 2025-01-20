Hossein Tavakoli retains Iran’s para powerlifting coach

TEHRAN – Hossein Tavakoli will continue his role as the head coach of Iran’s para powerlifting team.

He was appointed head coach of Team Melli in October 2021 and has since led the team at the 2022 Asian Para Games and the 2024 Paralympic Games.

Tavakoli succeeded Aliasghar Ravasi, who guided the Iranian powerlifters during the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

A gold medalist at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games, Tavakoli led Iran to three gold medals in Paris.

Rouhollah Rostami in the men's 80kg, Aliakbar Gharibshahi in the men's 107kg, and Ahmad Aminzadeh in the men's +107kg all secured gold medals at the Games. Additionally, Mohsen Bakhtiar claimed a bronze in the men's 59kg.